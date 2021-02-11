Northamptonshire PFCC election: The candidates who say they will be standing
- Published
Voters will head to the polls to elect Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) on 6 May.
Police and Crime Commissioners work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
In Northamptonshire, the Home Office approved plans for the county's PCC to also take charge of the fire service.
Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but look set to go ahead this year. These are the candidates (listed alphabetically):
Stephen Mold, Conservatives
Elected as Police and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire in May 2016 after previously serving as a councillor in south Northamptonshire.
Clare Pavitt, Labour
Stood as Labour's parliamentary candidate for Kettering at the 2019 general election, but lost to Conservative Philip Hollobone.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.