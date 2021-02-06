Covid-19: Northampton University tower lit up with 'Covid heroes'
- Published
Dozens of nominations have been made for "Covid heroes" to be lit up on a university tower's giant screen.
Images are being shown on an LED screen on a 26m (85ft) flue shaft at the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus.
A thank you to Captain Sir Tom Moore featured last week, following the death of the Army veteran fundraiser.
Tree Behrens, from the university, said the display was "just a small way we can acknowledge these heroes".
She said the people and groups nominated ranged from "emergency services to plumbers, teachers, supermarket workers and Royal Mail employees".
Ms Behrens added: "There are so many people who deserve recognition for their actions during the pandemic.
"It's so humbling to hear of all the people and businesses going not just the extra mile, but to extraordinary lengths to help others."
Among those to take part is the company Fridge Street, which turns images of Northampton into fridge magnets, mugs and other items.
It nominated Royal Mail as its Covid hero "because the posties have kept our business going this last year", it wrote on Twitter.
The 'Thank You' message by @FridgeStreet made it to the @UniNorthants Power Tower.— Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) February 5, 2021
The University of Northampton is giving people the chance to share a message of thanks to a Covid hero on their Energy Centre tower. pic.twitter.com/SfJY3Qq3dI
The tower is part of the university's energy centre, which provides low-carbon heating and hot water to the campus, and features a 12m (36ft) LED screen.
The university has created a template that people can fill in with messages, poems or original artwork for the LED screen on the "power tower".
"We want to help you celebrate the local heroes who have made a difference to you, others and the community," it said.
During the first lockdown the tower was turned blue each Thursday to thank NHS staff and other key workers as part of the national Clap for Carers campaign.