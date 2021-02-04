Harry Dunn: UK 'unaware' Anne Sacoolas 'worked for US intelligence'
The UK government has said it was not aware Harry Dunn's alleged killer was employed by an intelligence agency in the US at the time of the fatal crash.
Mr Dunn, 19, died near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019.
Suspect Anne Sacoolas returned to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity, and a court on Wednesday heard she left the UK due to "issues of security".
The prime minister's spokesman said she was "notified to the UK... by the US as a spouse with no official role".
Following the crash on 27 August 2019, Mrs Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but an extradition request was denied by the US in January 2020.
The comments about Mrs Sacoolas' role were made at a court in Virginia, where an application to dismiss a civil claim for damages submitted by Mr Dunn's family is being heard.
The court heard her work was "especially a factor" in her leaving the UK and she feared she would "not get a fair trial" if she returned.
When asked by the judge why Mrs Sacoolas had "fled" the UK, her barrister John McGavin said he could not respond "completely candidly".
"I know the answer but I cannot disclose it," he said.
Speaking after the hearing, Mr Dunn's family's spokesman Radd Seiger called on the UK government to "urgently reinvestigate" whether Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity.
Under the agreements at RAF Croughton dating back to 1995, anyone working at the base from the US as part of the "administrative and technical staff" would have their immunity pre-waived, meaning they would not be immune from criminal jurisdiction.
Commenting on the latest developments, the prime minister's spokesman said: "We don't comment on intelligence matters."
But he added: "I would emphasise that our position on this case remains unchanged, we have consistently called for her diplomatic immunity to be waived and believe that the US refusal to extradite her amounts to a denial of justice."
Meanwhile, Labour has urged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to go before MPs on Friday to "explain himself".
Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: "Dominic Raab told MPs that [Mrs Sacoolas] she was entitled to protection as the spouse of an employee, but new information provided by her lawyer clearly indicates that she wasn't.
"Did the foreign secretary simply accept the US Embassy's account without asking any of the right questions on behalf of a UK citizen, or has he misled the House?"
A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "The UK High Court has found that Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity while in the country under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations."
