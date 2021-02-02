Northampton Market Square: Fund bid aims to transform historic town square
A revised plan aimed at transforming a market square which dates back to 1835 has been submitted to government.
In December, Northampton was one of more than 70 towns and cities across England selected to share up to £830m to help boost high streets.
The town had bid for £12.2m from the fund and won £8.45m.
Northampton Borough Council's Cabinet Member for regeneration, Tim Hadland, said the award was "almost exactly" the amount needed for the Market Square.
The plan to revamp the square, previously described by council leader Jonathan Nunn as "a bit run-down and tired", include a new fountain, seating and trees.
In 2018, a group called Northampton Forward, which includes the borough council, the Royal & Derngate Theatre and shoe manufacturer Tricker's, to tackle some of the town's long-standing issues.
This work included applying for money from the government's Future High Streets Fund.
Its original bid for more than £12m included the work on the Market Square and the redevelopment of an office block called Waterloo House.
That building has since been bought by a private developer and will be turned into flats.
The plans have been submitted to government for approval on the revised costs associated with it.
Mr Hadland said not having to fund the Waterloo House project meant "the size of the award is almost exactly the amount we had earmarked for our planned work on Market Square".
He added the aim was for it to "be the catalyst for future development across the town centre".
Martin Mason, managing director of Tricker's, said: "Few towns possess a better market square than Northampton and news funding has been secured will create a new attractive environment for residents, visitors, and businesses in this historic space in the heart of the town centre."
