Northamptonshire Police operation jails 'untouchable' drug dealers
- Published
Drugs gang bosses who thought they were "untouchable" have been jailed in a massive covert operation which resulted in 72 convictions, said police.
Northamptonshire Police said 18 county lines networks had been dismantled and £1.3m of drugs seized over two years.
The convictions were spread across London and the Midlands.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said the leaders believed they were "beyond our reach", warning other criminals: "Don't make the same mistake."
Operation Poetry was launched in 2019 to tackle drug dealing which "had become so well-organised" that traditional policing methods "had proven fruitless", said the force.
It discovered a "secretive criminal network" where vulnerable children as young as 14 were being used to sell drugs.
Much of this was through county lines drug networks, where criminal gangs move illegal drugs from big cities to more rural locations and sell them via dedicated mobile phone lines.
Several warrants were issued at the end of 2019 across London, Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Northamptonshire.
Det Ch Insp Pendlebury said the target of the operation from the start had been the "people at the top of these drug-dealing gangs".
"This operation has done exactly that, leaving no stone unturned from London to Northamptonshire in order to put these people where they belong - behind bars," he said.
"Drug dealers like Aways Osman, Hussein Jimale, Bruno Borges, Omarni Bernard-Sewell and Levi Bernard truly think they are untouchable.
"They exploit vulnerable people like children and adults suffering with addiction, and make them take all the risks, while they sit at home counting their money. There is no honour in this."
Osman, 28, from Romford Road, London, and Jimale, 26, from Kinsley Close, Dagenham, had been part of the same London-based county lines operation. Osman was jailed for nine years and six months, while Jimale was sentenced to five years and two months in prison.
Borges was part of a separate county lines gang in the capital. The 24-year-old from Bell Lane, Hendon, was jailed for six years and four months.
Birmingham-based Bernard-Sewell, 25, of no fixed abode, and Bernard, 33, of Brackley Avenue, Birmingham, were each sentenced to seven years in prison.
All five men had been convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine. They were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court last year.
They were among the 72 convictions secured under the two-year covert operation.
Det Ch Insp Pendlebury warned other drug dealers to look at the names of those convicted.
"There was a time when like you, their egos allowed them to think that they were beyond our reach," he added. "Don't make the same mistake."
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted on Monday to hail the "excellent" operation.
This is excellent work from @NorthantsPolice 👇🏽— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) February 1, 2021
Across the country, we are taking down these abhorrent county lines drugs gangs to protect children and communities. https://t.co/9D0lty6SXI
Chief Constable Nick Adderley also praised the officers involved.
"The drive, commitment, determination, creativity, tenacity and relentlessness these detectives have shown here is incredible," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk