Brian Binley: Northampton says goodbye to former MP
The funeral of former MP Brian Binley, who served the county he was born in, has taken place.
Conservative Mr Binley died at Northampton General Hospital on Christmas Day, aged 78.
Mr Binley was MP for Northampton South from 2005-2015, having previously been elected as a county councillor.
His funeral cortege passed through Northampton town centre, as well as Sixfields, home to Northampton Town Football Club.
In 2015 Mr Binley was part of a local consortium of businessmen who bid to save the Cobblers from administration before it was ultimately taken over by current chairman Kelvin Thomas.
Chief executive James Whiting said Mr Binley was a "huge supporter" of the club.
"Whenever he could be here he was," he said. "You certainly knew when Brian was here.
"He was a character that you would notice as he walked into a room, with his booming voice, his character and his charm."
A sad occasion this morning as Brian Binley's funeral cortege drove by the @PTS_Academy Stadium. Rest in peace Brian and thank you for a lifetime of support. #ProudToBe pic.twitter.com/Y2Qkgs8yhD— Northampton Town (@ntfc) January 21, 2021
Born in Wellingborough in 1942, Mr Binley served on Northamptonshire County Council before winning the Northampton South seat from Labour's Tony Clarke in 2005.
After retiring as an MP, Mr Binley became the Northampton South Conservative Association's president and continued in the role until his death.
Tributes came in from across the political spectrum.
Conservative Andrew Lewer, Northampton South's current MP, said on Twitter: "I am deeply saddened. I have lost a dear friend."
His political opponent Sally Keeble, who represented the town alongside Mr Binley as Northampton North MP, also took to the social media platform to pay tribute.
She said: "He was a passionate advocate for the town in Parliament and a valued and kind colleague."
It is Brian Binley's funeral today. A good friend, a fondly remembered Parliamentarian and a passionate advocate for Northampton. May God bless him and his family pic.twitter.com/CxvcFPRb6u— Andrew Lewer MP (@ALewerMBE) January 21, 2021
