Covid-19: Tougher restrictions 'absolutely essential' for Northamptonshire

image caption Northamptonshire will move to tier four restrictions form 00:01 GMT on 31 December

Moving Northamptonshire into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions is "absolutely essential", the county's health chief said.

Northamptonshire will move to tier four coronavirus restrictions from 00:01 GMT on Thursday, 31 December.

Lucy Wightman, director of public health for Northants, said the number of cases was "in a situation of exponential growth".

Tier four means all non-essential shops, hair salons and gyms must close.

From tomorrow, Northamptonshire will be a tier 4: Stay at home area.



From tomorrow, Northamptonshire will be a tier 4: Stay at home area.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said tougher restrictions were "necessary" to help control the spread of the virus, particularly the new variant.

In the week to 25 December, government figures show that infection rates per 100,000 people rose in six of Northamptonshire's seven districts (compared with the week to 18 December):

Northampton: 366.9 (up from 291.6)

South Northamptonshire: 354.5 (up from 291)

Wellingborough: 267.2 (down from 281)

Daventry: 256 (up from 180.3)

East Northamptonshire: 220 (up from 165)

Kettering: 213.2 (up from 165.1)

Corby: 200.8 (up from 150.9)

The average rate for England in the same period was 402.6.

image caption The health chief for Northamptonshire said the tougher restrictions would be a "very significant blow" to businesses

Ms Wightman said the rise in cases would lead to an increase in hospital admissions that could "overwhelm" the NHS if "left unchecked".

"Positive case rates are on an upward trend, hospital services are already at capacity and need to be protected further and the virus is spreading fast, so together we must continue the fight," she said.

What are the new restrictions in tier four?

The restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown and include:

Residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education

All non-essential shops must close

Hairdressers and nail bars must close

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close

You cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble

People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except for limited reasons (including work and education)

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are only allowed in exceptional circumstances

"Clinically extremely vulnerable" people in tier four areas are advised to stay at home "as much as possible". The government says if they cannot work from home, they should not go to work.

What can you do in tier four?

Activities still allowed include:

Meeting one other person from another household in an open public space, if you are both alone

Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine

Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can open

You can leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies

Communal religious worship

Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents