Brian Binley: Former Northampton South MP dies aged 78
Former Conservative MP Brian Binley has died aged 78, his party has confirmed.
Brian Binley was MP for Northampton South from 2005-2015, having previously been elected as a county councillor.
After retiring as an MP, he served as the Northampton South Conservative Association's president until his death at Northampton General Hospital on Christmas Day.
Daniel Soan, the association's chairman, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian's family."
He said: "I will always remember Brian as the larger than life character that he was and his ability to speak with great authority on many subjects.
"I will miss hearing his great anecdotes about his time as our MP but most of all his infectious laugh."
Mr Binley had been a member of the Conservative Party since 1958.
'A huge supporter of the town'
Northampton Town Football Club was among those to pay tribute to Mr Binley.
In a statement, the club said: "We are deeply sorry to learn of Brian's passing. Brian was a Cobblers fan of many years and was a regular at our games."
As well as supporting the club, in 2015, Mr Binley was part of a local consortium of businessmen who bid to save the Cobblers from administration before it was ultimately taken over by current chairman Kelvin Thomas.
Conservative Andrew Lewer, Northampton South's current MP, said on Twitter: "I am deeply saddened. I have lost a dear friend. Brian Binley was a tremendous politician and I will miss him."
Fellow Tory MP for South Northamptonshire Andrea Leadsom said: "Very sorry to hear that Brian Binley has passed away. He was a huge supporter of Northampton and worked hard for the town. He will be greatly missed as a great colleague and friend."
