Billing Aquadrome flooding: More than 1,000 evacuated from holiday park
- Published
More than 1,000 people are being evacuated from 500 caravans at a flooded holiday park.
Police, fire crews and the lowland search and rescue teams were called to the Billing Aquadrome park in Northampton, where heavy rain left water up to 5ft (1.5m) deep.
Emergency accommodation is being sought in at least two leisure centres in Northampton.
Police said some people had been suffering from hypothermia.
Residents have been told to find accommodation with friends and family, where possible, and assured that they will not be breaching Covid-19 regulations due to the "exceptional circumstances".
The evacuation was launched on Thursday afternoon, with temperatures due to drop below freezing in the early hours of Friday.
Ch Supt Mick Stamper, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "Residents are urged to leave the site immediately and seek accommodation with family or friends where possible.
"Anyone worried that this may be put them in breach of Covid-19 regulations should be assured these are exceptional circumstances and they will be exempt.
"We would, however, urge people not to go to homes where people are shielding or self-isolating as a result of Covid.
"This is an exceptionally challenging situation and emergency services, working with partners and volunteers working flat out to resolve the situation and safeguard those affected on site."