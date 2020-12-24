BBC News

A14: Flooding in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire closes road

The A14 is closed between Thrapston and Ellington

The A14 in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire has been closed after widespread flooding.

Northamptonshire was hit with heavy rain on Wednesday, with cars abandoned on flooded roads.

The A14 is currently shut between Thrapston in Northamptonshire and Ellington in Cambridgeshire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with more than 250 calls on Wednesday and overnight in to Thursday.

Parts of Ashton Village in south Northamptonshire are under water
The fire service said the calls included reports of flooded properties and people being stranded in vehicles.

Affected areas include Wootton Brook in Northampton, Cogenhoe Mill, Grendon, Yardley Hastings, Bozeat and Denton.


Stoke Bruerne in Northamptonshire has been affected by the heavy rainfall
Northamptonshire Police said homes and roads across the county have been flooded, including in Irthlingborough
Parts of Northamptonshire were hit with heavy rain on Wednesday

