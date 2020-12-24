A14: Flooding in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire closes road
The A14 in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire has been closed after widespread flooding.
Northamptonshire was hit with heavy rain on Wednesday, with cars abandoned on flooded roads.
The A14 is currently shut between Thrapston in Northamptonshire and Ellington in Cambridgeshire.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with more than 250 calls on Wednesday and overnight in to Thursday.
A14 East and West still currently closed between Thrapson and Ellington due to flooding. Please stay at home if you can. pic.twitter.com/uSXEOdP4xb— BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) December 24, 2020
The fire service said the calls included reports of flooded properties and people being stranded in vehicles.
Affected areas include Wootton Brook in Northampton, Cogenhoe Mill, Grendon, Yardley Hastings, Bozeat and Denton.