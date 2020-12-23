Covid-19: Northamptonshire moves to tier 3
- Published
Northamptonshire will move into England's tier three of coronavirus restrictions.
The county, currently in tier two, will face the higher level of restrictions from 00:01 GMT on 26 December, the government has announced.
People in tier three can form bubbles with another household on Christmas Day, but not with anyone in tier four.
Director of public health, Lucy Wightman, called the news "exceptionally difficult".
Northamptonshire was previously described as having been a "hair's breadth" away from tier three.
The restrictions in tier three also mean bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will have to close except for takeaways or deliveries.
It also means sports fans can no longer attend events in stadiums.
Despite the new measures, Public Health Northamptonshire said it was "proud of the way residents in the county have behaved".
Director of public health, Lucy Wightman, said residents had shown "remarkable resilience and compliance".
"I know that this is exceptionally difficult news. I know it will mean festive plans are disrupted and that for businesses affected this will be a very significant blow, especially those in the hospitality sector," she said.
"I also know that for many of us this will mean changing our plans once again.
"Residents who have booked to eat out on Boxing Day will now have to celebrate at home. I urge you all to continue to remain calm.
"All shops will remain open so there is no need for stockpiling or panic buying."
She added that due to continued pressure on the NHS the move to tier three "is absolutely essential".
Northampton's professional football and rugby union clubs have outlined what it means for sports fans.
In a statement on its website, Northampton Town FC said games against Gillingham and Sunderland "have unfortunately reverted back to behind closed doors fixtures" following the move.
The club added that this "means, regrettably, the club have had to cancel all tickets previously issued and supporters who had tickets for those matches should please not attend".
Northampton Saints' match against Worcester Warriors on 26 December will also now be played behind closed doors, rather than in front of 2,000 supporters as planned.
The next review point for the current tier allocations is due to take place on 30 December.
- You can't mix indoors, in private gardens or in most outdoor venues, except with your household or bubble
- You can meet in a group of up to six in other outdoor spaces, such as parks, beaches or countryside
- Shops, gyms and personal care services (such as hairdressing) can stay open, as can swimming pools
- Bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants must stay closed, except for delivery and takeaway
- Collective worship can take place - with no mixing outside your bubble
- Small wedding ceremonies can take place, but not receptions
- Sports fans cannot attend events in stadiums
- Indoor entertainment venues - such as bowling alleys and cinemas - must stay closed
- People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk