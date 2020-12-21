'Vile monster' who killed estranged wife in Earls Barton jailed
A "vile monster" who shot dead his estranged wife days after he was due to give her £10,000 has been jailed for a minimum of 31 years.
The body of Marion Price, 63, was found in a car park in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire, on 15 December 2019.
Michael Reader, 70, of Booth Rise, Northampton, was found guilty of murder with accomplice Stephen Welch, 61, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe.
Judge Adrienne Lucking described the crime as a "cold-blooded execution".
Ms Price was in her car when Reader shot her dead, having pulled up alongside her on a motorbike.
According to mobile phone records shown in court, the two defendants met up near a car repair garage in Moulton, about seven miles (11km) from Earls Barton, shortly after Ms Price died.
'Abusive relationship'
The prosecution said Welch was a "willing and knowing accomplice" who disposed of Reader clothes after the murder.
Welch was given a minimum term of 27 years.
Judge Lucking said the murder was "an act of revenge, for the financial consequences of the divorce and punishment for the fact that Marion had moved on with her life after an abusive marriage".
A victim personal statement from Ms Price's son Gary, read in court, described Reader as a "vile monster", who "preyed on [Ms Price's] good nature"
He said: "We would find out he was obsessed with money, manipulating, controlling, disgusting and very sad."
Mr Price said his mother was "the most amazing, kind, bubbly, excitable, beautiful human being".
"I really hope that people will read or hear about my mum's story and help at least one other person to spot the signs they are in an abusive relationship," he added.
