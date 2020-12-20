Fourth man charged with Northampton stabbing murder
A fourth man has been charged with murdering a 33-year-old who was found stabbed in his home.
Christopher Allbury-Burridge died in Raeburn Road, Northampton, in the early hours of 10 December, police said.
Rakeem Leandre, 25, of Brewers Court, Norwich, will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Three other men, all in their 20s and from east London, have been remanded in custody charged with murder.
'Kind and caring'
Jordan Parker, 24, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, Joel Cyrus, 25, of Whitney Road, Leyton, and Calum Farquhar, 23, of Liverpool Road, Leyton, are due to appear before appear before Northampton Crown Court on Monday.
A post-mortem investigation found Mr Allbury-Burridge died from a single stab wound to the chest.
More than 70 officers have been working on the investigation, conducting house-to-house inquiries, forensic searches and looking at CCTV, Northamptonshire Police said.
Elaine Allbury-Burridge, Matthew's mother, described her son as a "kind and caring person, who did not deserve to lose his life".
