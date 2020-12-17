Northampton murder charges over Christopher Allbury-Burridge death
- Published
Three men have been charged with murdering a 33-year-old man, who was found stabbed to death in his home.
Christopher Allbury-Burridge died in Raeburn Road, Northampton, at about 02:15 GMT on 10 December, police said.
The men, aged 23, 24 and 25, from east London, are due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court.
A post-mortem investigation found Mr Allbury-Burridge died from a single stab wound to the chest. His family said he was a "kind and caring" person.
Jordan Parker, 24, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, was arrested on Tuesday along with Joel Cyrus, 25, of Whitney Road, Leyton, Waltham Forest, and Calum Farquhar, 23, of Liverpool Road, Leyton, Waltham Forest.
More than 70 officers had been working on the investigation, conducting house-to-house enquiries, forensic searches and looking at CCTV, Northamptonshire Police said.
Elaine Allbury-Burridge, Matthew's mother, described her son as a "kind and caring person, who did not deserve to lose his life".
