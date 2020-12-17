BBC News

Covid-19 tiers: Northamptonshire remains in tier 2

  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionThe latest government data shows Covid cases in Northampton have risen from 194.6 per 100,000 people to 221.7

Northamptonshire will remain under tier two coronavirus restrictions following a review of the government's guidelines.

The county has been under tier two rules since 2 December, when England's second national lockdown ended.

In the latest government data, four districts in the area showed a week-on-week rise in cases, though Kettering, Corby and Daventry saw a fall.

Different rules for meeting friends and family will apply over Christmas.

