Covid-19: Northampton party organisers and DJ fined £10,000
- Published
Five people including a DJ have each been fined £10,000 for breaching Covid rules after police broke up house parties attended by about 200 people.
Officers were called to Forfar Street in Northampton at midnight and found more than 60 people.
Soon after, 100 to 150 people were found at a house in The Briars in the town, where a DJ was performing live.
Supt Natalee Wignall said Northamptonshire Police responded quickly to complaints from residents.
Under tier two rules, there should be no mixing of households indoors.
Some partygoers at Forfar Street had been hostile and the gathering took 30 minutes to disperse, police said.
An 18-year-old woman from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, breaching Covid-19 regulations and resisting a police officer.
The 19-year-old organiser of the party was fined.
Two 20-year-old men, the organiser and the DJ were fined for the party at The Briars.
Last weekend, Northamptonshire Police fined the organiser of a party attended by more than 100 people in Northampton.
