Northampton stabbing: Mum appeals for help to catch son's killer
A mother whose "kind and caring" son was stabbed to death in his home has appealed to the public to "help us bring his killer to justice".
Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died in Raeburn Road, Northampton. at just after 02:15 GMT on Friday.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.
His mother, Elaine, said: "Chris was a kind, and caring person, who did not deserve to lose his life in this cruel and brutal way."
"In these difficult times that everyone is facing, we ask the general public to please help us bring his killer to justice," she said.
"Please look around you, and find it in your hearts to help to stop his killer from robbing another person of their life."
Detectives have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area, forensic searches and trawls of CCTV footage, Northamptonshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said it remained a fast-paced investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward.