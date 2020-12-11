Northampton: Man, 33, stabbed to death in 'altercation'
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been stabbed to death in an "altercation" in the early hours of the morning, police said.
The man died in Raeburn Road, Northampton after suffering a stab wound inside an address in the area at just after 02:15 GMT.
He died a short time later, despite the efforts of the emergency services.
Supt Kev Mulligan said police were "are absolutely committed to bringing the people responsible for this man's death to justice".
He called it an "exceptionally fast-paced investigation" and said specially-trained officers were "supporting the man's loved ones".
Supt Mulligan appealed for those with information to come forward, including those with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.