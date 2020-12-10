Rushden man charged with manslaughter over 2018 assault
A 41-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following an assault in 2018.
Phillip Brown, 51, was assaulted in Horrell Court, Rushden, on 12 November 2018 and died in hospital on 5 December 2018, Northamptonshire Police said.
Gurprit Singh Bains, of Shannon Close, Rushden, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident.
He was due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court on Thursday.