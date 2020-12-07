BBC News

Northampton baby death probe: No criminal proceedings to be brought

Published
image captionOfficers were called to Chalcombe Avenue in April

No criminal proceedings have been brought in relation to the death of a six-month-old baby, police say.

Northamptonshire Police launched an investigation in April after a child was found dead at a house in Chalcombe Avenue in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

Earlier this year the force said two people were "helping with inquiries", but no arrests were ever made.

In a statement issued on Monday, police confirmed no criminal proceedings were being brought.

It added that a file would be sent to the coroner ahead of an inquest.

