Corby couple ask boy battling cancer to turn on their Christmas lights
A couple who put their Christmas lights up during the first coronavirus lockdown asked a boy battling cancer to turn on their festive display.
Claire and Danny Marsh, from Oakley Vale in Corby, lifted people's spirits by putting up their lights in March.
They took them down in June but put them up for Christmas on Saturday.
They were turned on by five-year-old Dexter who said he loved to see the lights on his way to and from hospital for cancer treatment.
Dexter's mother Nicky had told the couple how much joy the lights had brought him on his way to hospital appointments, so they asked him to do the honours.
She said Dexter asked her to drive "around the roundabout three or four times" every time they went past the house as he enjoyed them so much.
Mum-of-two Mrs Marsh said it was "amazing" and gave them a "warm and fuzzy feeling" to know that "just by having lights on your house you have made someone happy".
The 41-year-old said they had put the lights up in March "in a time of doom and gloom" to make "people smile".
After receiving an anonymous donation of £50, they decided to set up a fundraising page for Corby Foodbank, which raised £240.
