Kettering General Hospital 'needs £1.1bn to realise rebuild plans'
An NHS hospital says it needs at least another £765m in government funding if its rebuild plans are to be fully realised.
Kettering General Hospital said £46m has been committed for an urgent care hub to replace its A&E department, as well as £350m for other improvements.
Hospital bosses says the funds fall "significantly short" of the £1.1bn cost of a fully new hospital.
The Department for Health has been approached for comment.
The hospital trust said it would vote on pressing for additional government funding at its board meeting on 30 November.
If it can find the funding it requires, the trust said it would be able to:
- Rebuild a majority of wards, build six new operating theatres and new facilities for endoscopy, mortuary and pathology services
- Build a new energy centre, making it more efficient and environmentally sustainable.
- Refurbish any existing hospital buildings that were retained
Simon Weldon, group chief executive of Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals, "welcomed" the £396m it had been awarded, but said the hospital estate required more funds to be "fit for the 21st Century".
"Much of the hospital estate is more than 100 years old and most buildings are no longer fit for purpose," he said.
"It is clear that we have nowhere near enough capital to totally rebuild the hospital, either on the existing Kettering site or anywhere else. So, we need to decide how much of a rebuild we can afford to aim for."
The hospital said its emergency ward was built to see 100 patients a day, but now regularly had 300 admissions.
Kettering General Hospital's chairman, Alan Burns, said: "£396m will sound like a lot to people, and it is. However, the cost of delivering a brand new hospital fit for the future - at the same time as continuing to provide care for our patients - is much higher."
