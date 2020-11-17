Apple products worth £5m stolen from lorry on M1
Apple products worth £5m have been stolen from a lorry in a robbery on the M1 in which the driver and security guard were "tied up".
Northamptonshire Police said the theft took place on the southbound slip road at junction 18 between 19:45 and 20:00 GMT on 10 November.
The items stolen included iPhone 11s, AirPods and Apple Watches.
Police want to speak to those "who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances".
The force said that after the driver and security guard had been "targeted and tied up", the lorry was driven to Eldon Close in Crick, where the trailer was transferred to "an awaiting truck".
Officers said the offenders "drove off leaving the lorry driver and security guard behind".
The truck was later found in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, where it is thought the 48 pallets of Apple products were loaded into a third vehicle.
Police said they want to speak to those who saw "a number of vehicles on the slip road... which may have looked out of place, or who may have dash-cam footage of this area".
