Northamptonshire Police officers hurt in boiling water attack
Two police officers were injured when a kettle of boiling water was thrown at them, the force said.
One of the officers will require plastic surgery following the attack in Northampton on Saturday night.
Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said it was an "appalling attack" that demonstrated the challenges police face every day.
A 15-year-old girl has appeared before magistrates charged with grievous bodily harm.
Mr Adderley, who was divisional commander in Manchester when PCs Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes were killed in a gun and grenade attack by Dale Cregan, in 2012, has often spoken of the dangers of the job.
He said that shortly before midnight on Saturday the officers were "called to deal with an extremely vulnerable young person" at an address in Abington.
They were both later treated at Northampton Hospital, with one now requiring plastic surgery after suffering serious burns on the left side of his body.
The other office received minor burns to one hand.
'Horrific injuries'
Mr Adderley said: "The actions of other officers at the scene were exceptional, in particular one colleague whose rapid response in the immediate aftermath of the attack prevented these very serious injuries being even worse.
"Once again, incidents such as these demonstrate the really challenging situations which our officers are left to confront on a daily basis."
Chairman of Northamptonshire Police Federation Sam Dobbs, said: "This was an officer with just over two years service who went to a normal incident and sustained quite horrific injuries."
The 15-year-old girl, who was arrested at the scene, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court On Monday has also been accused of assaulting an emergency worker.
She was released on unconditional bail.
