Joe Biden: Hope President-elect will have 'deeper understanding' of Harry Dunn case
- Published
The mother of Harry Dunn says she has "renewed hope" for justice from US president-elect Joe Biden, whose wife and daughter were killed in a crash.
Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, last year.
The car driver, US citizen Anne Sacoolas, returned home claiming diplomatic immunity.
Charlotte Charles said she believed Biden would have a "deeper understanding" of the family's pain.
In a video message congratulating Biden, Ms Charles said: "It's given myself and 'team Harry' some renewed hope of getting justice for our boy.
"He still fully deserves justice, as do we.
"We hope that seeing that Mr Biden, through personal experience, can have a far deeper understanding of our pain and our suffering since we lost Harry."
She pleaded with Mr Biden to send Mrs Sacoolas back to face trial. Her lawyers have said she was on the wrong side of the road before the crash.
Mr Biden's first wife Neilia and baby daughter Naomi died in a crash, which also injured his young sons Beau and Hunter, in 1972.
"I could not speak, only felt this hollow core grow in my chest," Biden wrote in his memoir.
Seven weeks after Harry's death, his parents met President Trump at the White House.
He told them Mrs Sacoolas was in the room next door, but the family deemed it inappropriate to meet her.
He referred to the crash as a "terrible accident" and told reporters: "When you get used to driving on our system and then you're all of a sudden on the other system where you're driving - it happens.
"You have to be careful, very careful."
