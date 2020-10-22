Milton Keynes drug turf murderer Lee Sopp jailed for life
- Published
A drug dealer who wore a Crusader-style chainmail vest to protect himself has been jailed for life for the murder of a rival.
Lee Sopp killed Mohamud Hashi, known as Snoop, to protect his "turf" in Milton Keynes, on 11 December.
Sopp, 25, shouted "Yo Snoop" before stabbing Mr Hashi in the thigh, Luton Crown Court heard.
Sopp, of Daniels Welch, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes had been found guilty of murder on Wednesday.
He had denied the offence, but admitted manslaughter.
The court previously heard Mr Hashi, 22, bled to death after being stabbed with what prosecutor Stuart Trimmer described as a "fearsome" Rider Stacked Bowie knife.
Sopp attacked his victim in a wooded area of Fishermead, close to the city centre.
'Utterly ruthless'
Judge Mark Bishop jailed him for life and ordered him to serve a minimum of 30 years.
He told the defendant he had been "utterly ruthless in protecting your own financial interests".
Sopp had also admitted two charges of having an offensive weapon, possessing crack cocaine, possessing heroin and possessing criminal property.
