BBC News

Daventry: Man in 'difficulty' dies despite Drayton Reservoir rescue effort

Published
image copyrightGeograph / Ian Rob
image captionThe victim, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at Drayton Reservoir in Daventry

A man has died after "getting into difficulties" at a reservoir, police say.

Officers were called to Drayton Reservoir on Ashby Road, Daventry, at about 16:15 BST on Sunday.

The man, in his 30s, was removed from the water by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, but died at the scene despite rescue efforts.

Officers say that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended, with two ambulance cars, an ambulance and the air ambulance all deployed.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Daventry

More on this story

  • Bawsey Country Park: Man dies after 'getting into difficulty' in lake

    Published
    8 August

  • Crown Lakes drowned man Aivaras Budvytis inquest verdict

    Published
    11 December 2018

  • Teenager drowned 'while intoxicated' inquest hears

    Published
    15 March 2018