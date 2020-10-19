Daventry: Man in 'difficulty' dies despite Drayton Reservoir rescue effort
- Published
A man has died after "getting into difficulties" at a reservoir, police say.
Officers were called to Drayton Reservoir on Ashby Road, Daventry, at about 16:15 BST on Sunday.
The man, in his 30s, was removed from the water by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, but died at the scene despite rescue efforts.
Officers say that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended, with two ambulance cars, an ambulance and the air ambulance all deployed.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk