Northampton: Duston community knits Covid 'Tree of Hope'
- Published
A village has created a "Tree of Hope" featuring knitted flowers as memorial to the coronavirus pandemic.
The scheme has seen the trunk of an ash tree in Duston in Northampton turned into a colourful display.
Duston Parish Council began the project in April, during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Alison Grantham from the council said it symbolised "how our community came together when we couldn't be together during the Covid pandemic".
Flowers for the tree have been made by people from local care homes, as well as Brownies and Guides units.
"The Tree of Hope signifies strength and renewed hope for the future," said Ms Grantham.
"Some people have told us how they hadn't knitted for 30 years, and how much they've enjoyed picking up needle and thread again at a time when many of our older residents have felt isolated."
The knitted creations have been secured to garden mesh spiralling around the tree - located at the junction of Sandy Lane and Berrywood Road - and feature a mixture of flora and fauna, including insects, snails and hedgehogs.
The council said donations were still being sent in for the vibrant project, which wraps around the trunk three times.
It said the installation would remain as a permanent symbol and it planned to add a lectern detailing the story of the tree at a later date.
