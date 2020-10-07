Earls Barton wife murder accused 'jealous since they split up'
A man accused of killing his estranged wife had been jealous of her since they split up, a court heard.
Michael Reader, 70, was "anxious about [Marion Price's] private life", his co-accused Stephen Welch told his trial.
Ms Price, 63, was found dead in a car park in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire, on 15 December, Northampton Crown Court heard.
Mr Reader, of Booth Rise, Northampton, and Mr Welch, 61, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe, both deny murder.
John Cammegh QC, representing Mr Welch, warned the jury there would be "material disputes between the defendants".
He described the co-defendants as "close friends" and said Mr Welch had accompanied Mr Reader on trips to Ms Price's flat in Earls Barton.
"But on no occasion did [Mr Welch] leave his car," Mr Cammegh said.
He told the court Mr Welch thought that since Mr Reader had split with Ms Price he "appeared jealous of her and overly anxious about her private life".
'Not resentful'
On the day of Ms Price's death Mr Welch had been at Mr Reader's house but in the afternoon Mr Reader left, Mr Cammegh said.
But the jury was told by William Harbage QC, defending Mr Reader, that it was Mr Welch who left the house, not his client.
He said Mr Reader remained at home until his arrest in the evening and "doesn't know what Stephen Welch did" after he left his house.
Mr Harbage also told the court about £10,000 he had to pay Ms Price in a divorce settlement.
He said Mr Reader was "relieved" by the sum, as it was a "modest amount" and he was "not resentful" about giving the money to his ex-wife.
The court heard a tracker that was found fitted to Ms Price's car had originally been for Mr Reader's soft-top E-type jaguar, but it had not been "not effective".
Mr Harbage said his client had only then fitted it to Ms Price's car when letters he had sent her had been returned unopened.
He had assumed he had addressed them incorrectly and wanted to "find out the correct address", Mr Harbage added.
The trial continues.