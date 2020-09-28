BBC News

Northamptonshire farm firms: Police treat two blazes as linked arson attacks

image copyright@BurtonFire
image captionNorthamptonshire Police was investigating two separate fires as arson
Police are treating fires at two farms 20 miles apart as linked arson attacks.
The first blaze took place at about 03:40 BST on Sunday at a barn in Little Oxenden, Northamptonshire.
The second incident involved a "large quantity of hay bales deliberately set on fire" at a farm in Orlingbury Road, Hannington, at about 17:30, Northamptonshire Fire Service said.
A Northamptonshire Police rural crime officer said the fire was "heartbreaking" for one farm owner.
"Anyone with information regarding these incidents, please make contact," PC Hutch Hutchings said in a tweet.
"The long term destruction and loss for the farmer following this is heartbreaking for them."
image copyright@BurtonFire
image captionThe farms are about 22 miles apart by road, on different sides of the A14
