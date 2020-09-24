Call to PM on Northamptonshire visit for single body to fund abuse services Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright NORTHAMPTONSHIRE POLICE image caption Boris Johnson made the surprise visit to Wootton Hall Park in Northampton

The prime minister has been called on to set up a single funding organisation to support domestic abuse services.

Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold lobbied Boris Johnson during a visit to county police headquarters.

He handed the PM a letter calling for responsibility to be transferred to PCCs across the country, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

His call comes amid a sharp rise in domestic abuse cases during lockdown.

Mr Johnson made the surprise visit to Wootton Hall Park in Northampton to discuss policing during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to meet new recruits.

image copyright NORTHAMPTONSHIRE POLICE image caption Prime minister Boris Johnson visited Northamptonshire Police headquarters

Mr Mold's letter explains that "there is no single public body" responsible for domestic abuse services, with control falling between victim and witness services, crime and disorder, and housing authorities.

"This leads to uncertainty about the security of funding for delivery of these vital service to victims," he wrote.

Last year the force launched #cutitout , an initiative to train beauty professionals about the signs of domestic abuse.

Mr Mold added there had been 13,000 recorded domestic abuse incidents in Northamptonshire in the past 12 months - making up 15% of all recorded crime.