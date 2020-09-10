Northampton teen abduction survivor 'living in fear' Published duration 49 minutes ago

image caption Alicia fought off her a man who tried to abduct her on a Northampton street

A teenager who foiled an attempted abduction on a busy road has told the BBC's Crimewatch she is now too frightened to go out alone.

Alicia, 16, from Northampton, told the programme she had just left her father's home when a car with two men inside pulled up alongside her.

A man got out and tried to drag her in to the car but she fought him off and fled but now lives "in fear", she said.

Police are looking for a "chubby" man in his 40s with short grey hair.

Her father David was concerned about her going home alone in the dark and advised her not to wear a music earphone on the side facing the traffic so she was aware of her surroundings.

image caption Alicia's father David sais he felt anger towards those who carried out the crime

Alicia, who asked for her surname not to be used, said: "I just heard the car screeching. He told me I'd be safe if I went with him. He tried to take me but I pushed him off of me.

"If I'd had both my earphones in my ears I wouldn't have stood a chance. I think that saved my life that day."

The ordeal has changed her life at a critical time as she starts college this month.

"I was happy, I was bubbly, I wasn't scared. My life has completely changed. I don't go out, I stay in most days," she told Crimewatch

"I just want them caught. I don't like living like this."

David said: "I feel a lot of anger towards people who done it. It's harrowing what could have happened that night."

image copyright Northamptonshire Police image caption Police are looking for a man in his 40s with a tanned complexion and short grey hair

Police want anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the attack on St Andrews Road at about 18:35 GMT on 28 January to contact them.

Alicia told police the man who grabbed her was white and in his 40s, with a tan, short grey hair and a European accent.