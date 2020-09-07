Image copyright Google Image caption Father Gregory Marchwinski from St Edward's Catholic Church in Kettering said he took a coronavrius test after feeling "unwell"

Worshippers have been warned "to be alert for symptoms" after a priest working in a coronavirus "area of concern" tested positive for Covid-19.

Father Gregory Marchwinski from St Edward's Catholic Church in Kettering said he was now isolating.

The Northamptonshire town was added to the government's Covid-19 watchlist on Friday alongside neighbouring Corby.

Fr Marchwinski said in a statement that he took a test after "a short period of feeling unwell".

The church has cancelled all services and closed its doors until 15 September.

In the statement on the church's website, Fr Marchwinski said: "Anyone who attended masses, or otherwise came inside either the church or presbytery, from Friday 28 August onwards is advised to be alert for symptoms.

"Our stewards and cleaners have sanitised the church regularly, but you may wish to get a swab test just in case."

Northampton was downgraded from an "area of intervention" but remains an "area of enhanced support".

Lucy Wightman, director of Public Health Northamptonshire, said new cases were largely among those who were "more social, mix more, play sports".

She said cases in Kettering "appear more dispersed in the community" compared to Northampton and Corby.

"It does also appear that youngsters in the age range between 20 and 29 are showing an increase in positive cases," she added.

