Image copyright Kettering General Hospital Image caption Ollie Jolliff (right) received a live transplant from organs donated when Miriam Lee died in 2016

A mother has spoken of her "amazing" meeting with the four-year-old whose life was saved by an organ donated by her daughter who died aged 17.

Miriam Lee, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, suffered a sudden fatal cardiac arrest in 2016.

Following her death Ollie Jolliff received her liver at 11-months-old - one of four people to have transplants from Miriam's organs.

Nicola Lee said her daughter "would be delighted" at the lives she saved.

The 56-year-old said that although Miriam's death was unexpected, she knew her daughter's wish to donate her organs.

"We are so proud she had had a conversation [about donation] with us, not many 17-year-olds would have had that discussion," she said.

Mrs Lee, and her husband David, were then able to make contact with Mike and Hannah Jolliff, from Poole, Dorset, whose son Ollie received their daughter's liver.

'Very emotional'

In March, before the coronavirus lockdown, the families were able to meet.

Mrs Lee said: "I didn't quite know what to expect, there was excitement but nerves.

"Actually sitting down and seeing this little boy who is alive because of Miriam was amazing."

She said that Ollie knew who her daughter was and "has an awareness that Miriam is special to him".

Image copyright Kettering General Hospital Image caption Nicola and David Lee (top row) and Hannah, Ollie and Mike Jolliff met in March before coronavirus restrictions

Ollie had a metabolic condition from birth which caused toxic amounts of ammonia in his blood.

The family had another son, Keiran, who died from the same disease and Ollie's transplant took place on what would have been Keiran's 10th birthday.

His mother Hannah Jolliff, 45, said the meeting was "very emotional".

"It was lovely to meet them, have a chance to say thank you and talk about Miriam," she said.

Mrs Jolliff said Ollie could now "have a normal life", because of the transplant.

