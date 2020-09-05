Image copyright John Hewitt Image caption John Hewitt said he wanted to help others in same position as his daughter Kelly was with mental health issues

A father said the memory of his late daughter kept him going through "pain" and "tears" on a charity bike ride that raised £80,000.

John Hewitt said his daughter Kelly, who was an officer at HMP Bedford, had a "short battle with anxiety and depression" before her death.

A team of 12 took 13 days to cycle 1,000 miles (1,609km) from John O'Groats to Land's End.

Mr Hewitt said: "It was a memorable experience for us all."

Following Ms Hewitt's death in December 2018, when she was 24 years old, her family set up a charity called We Mind & Kelly Matters to raise money for the mental health charities Mind and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS).

Earlier this year, the Prison Service began a review into her death, with an inquest yet to take place.

Image copyright We Mind & Kelly Matters Image caption John Hewitt and the team on the cycle ride were nicknamed Kelly’s Heroes

Mr Hewitt, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, said the anxiety and depression his daughter faced "sadly affects millions around the world".

He said: "We don't want anyone else to experience the pain we have, and we feel the best way to remember Kelly is to do something positive in her memory and support others who are struggling with mental health issues."

The team set off last month and completed the ride last week, with a socially-distanced crowd of well-wishers at the Cornwall finish point.

Image copyright We Mind & Kelly Matters Image caption John Hewitt was joined by 11 family and friends to complete the ride from north coast of Scotland to the south west tip of England

Mr Hewitt said he was in physical pain every day of the ride and the hardest part was the Kirkstone Pass in Cumbria "in extremely windy conditions".

"I was in tears, but I knew I had to keep going, not for me, but for Kelly, and those who struggle with their mental health daily," he said.

The charity hopes to continue its work to promote awareness of mental health issues in Northamptonshire schools and businesses, as well as support Mind and SOBS.

