Image copyright AFP Image caption The killing happened outside the Faena Hotel in the Puerto Madero area of Buenos Aries

A British businessman killed by thieves outside his hotel in Argentina died from a single shot, an inquest has heard.

Matthew Gibbard, 50, of Lowick, near Corby, Northamptonshire, was killed in Buenos Aires on 14 December.

Members of his family, who were in a minibus, saw him struggle with thieves before being shot dead. His stepson was also shot in the leg.

The inquest in Northampton found Mr Gibbard had been unlawfully killed.

Mr Gibbard had been staying in Puerto Madero, a waterside district popular with tourists.

The inquest was read a statement by minibus driver Enrique Piacampo, who said he had been unloading luggage when he heard someone shouting "suitcase and watch".

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Faena Art Hotel is in an exclusive neighbourhood of Buenos Aires popular with tourists

After the first shot did not appear to fire, Mr Gibbard continued to struggle with the thieves, and Mr Piacampo thought Mr Gibbard probably assumed the gun was not loaded.

Mr Piacampo said he then heard "several gunshots".

He said he "saw two men, one on a bike and another man with a chrome-plated gun in his hand".

Leicester University pathologist Prof Guy Rutty said Mr Gibbard had died from a single shot which entered through the arm, then entered the chest and passed through both lungs and his heart.

The inquest, held by Northamptonshire Coroner Anne Pember, heard that Mr Gibbard's stepson Stefan Zone, 28, was shot in the leg in the robbery.

Following the shooting three Venezuelan men were arrested and are now facing murder charges.

Mr Gibbard was chairman of the holiday home manufacturer Tingdene, which is based in Wellingborough.

It issued a statement saying "we are all devastated by Matthew's passing and this will leave a gap in many people's lives".