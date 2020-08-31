Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Harry Dunn's family have announced they have dropped their plans to sue the US government.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a crash outside RAF Croughton last August after which suspect Anne Sacoolas fled the UK.

His parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn had intended to pursue a claim against Donald Trump's administration but have withdrawn that plan as they seek a "resolution to the impasse".

The US state department has said it is looking for a "reasonable resolution".

Earlier this month it emerged that UK Attorney General Suella Braverman was considering the possibility of a virtual trial or a trial in Mrs Sacoolas's absence.

Mrs Charles said the family "can now see that the US government are working towards" Mrs Sacoolas facing the UK justice system.

The Dunn family said they hoped the decision to no longer pursue a claim against the US government would encourage officials to meet with the family and discuss a way forward.

Image caption Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles want Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK

Mr Dunn died when his motorbike collided with a car outside the RAF base in Northamptonshire on 27 August last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, 43, the wife of a US intelligence official, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request, submitted by the Home Office, was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a month later.

Mrs Charles said: "We are going through a living nightmare and we need closure. We will only get that when Mrs Sacoolas faces our justice system."

She added: "We can now see that the US government are working towards that end."

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said: "Harry Dunn's parents were relieved to see the signal from the State Department in Washington that they are now working with their counterparts in London to find a resolution to the impasse following Anne Sacoolas's departure to the US after Harry died."