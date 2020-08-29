Image caption Residents are worried the horse fair will result in the spread of coronavirus

A bank holiday horse fair where hundreds of visitors are expected will comply with coronavirus guidelines, organisers say.

DJ Lady and QD's Horse Fair is due to take place near Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The town's MP Peter Bone said it was "irresponsible" as additional local restrictions were in place due to increased numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Organisers said there had been a "major overreaction".

They said about 100 to 200 people were expected at the event, which is being held on private land in a 10-acre field between Wollaston and Great Doddington, and includes a beer tent, food and disco.

Supt Dennis Murray from Northamptonshire Police said it had been judged "low-risk".

Authorities said they had been working with organisers to minimise the risk of infection and ensure a "safe and peaceful event".

A number of businesses in the area said they would be closing, including Sywell Aerodrome and Wollaston Community Library.

Wellingborough's Conservative MP Peter Bone said: "Wellingborough has additional restrictions in place at the moment because of the high level of Covid cases in the area.

"Residents are being asked not to mix with people outside their own bubble.

"It seems to me that it is very irresponsible to hold this horse fair while we have additional Covid restrictions."

One event organiser, who introduced himself only as Mick, said there had been a "major overreaction".

He said of three events taking place over the bank holiday weekend, people were only complaining about the horse fair.

"It's absolutely disgraceful," he said. He added social distancing rules would be in place, with people encouraged to use hand sanitiser, wash their hands and wear face masks.

Mr Murray called fears over the event "unfounded," but added if anyone "steps out of line" police would react "in a fair and robust manner".

In a joint statement, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire County Council Public Health and the Borough Council of Wellingborough said they had been "working closely to review the planned horse fair with the organiser, to assess whether the event would be safe and compliant with Covid-related regulations".

"Northamptonshire Police and the Borough Council of Wellingborough have no powers to prevent or restrict this event from taking place under Covid, or any other legislation.

"Public Health are only able to enact powers where there is clear and robust evidence of an increased risk of infection associated with an event and therefore are not able to pre-emptively serve any orders.

"As with any event being held in Northamptonshire at the moment, the police, the borough council and public health continue to work with partner agencies and the event organiser, who is engaging positively, to ensure that this is a safe and peaceful event and that any risk of infection is minimised."

