Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harry Dunn, 19, died in hospital after his motorbike was in a crash near RAF Croughton

Former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom has urged President Donald Trump to ensure the suspect accused of killing a teenager near a US base faces trial.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August and suspect Anne Sacoolas left for the US under diplomatic immunity soon after.

The MP for South Northamptonshire pleaded with Mr Trump to give the Dunn family "closure".

The US government has previously declined the UK's extradition request.

As dozens of bikers assembled nearby to pay their own tribute to Mr Dunn on the anniversary of his death, Mrs Leadsom issued a plea to President Trump to take a personal interest in the case.

Speaking to the media in Brackley, near the base where Harry was killed on 27 August last year, Mrs Leadsom said: "This is such a difficult time for his family.

"Something terrible happened and the person who caused Harry's death has walked away with the help and support of the United States government."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Andrea Leadsom MP and Harry Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger arrived to speak to the media in Brackley, Northamptonshire

She said the President had been "very sympathetic" to the family's situation and she pointed out that he had previously met with Mr Dunn's parents in Washington DC.

"I want to make a real appeal to you Mr President - please give this family closure," she said.

"Give them the virtual trial and the justice that they are demanding for their son Harry."

Image caption Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles want Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK

The US State Department issued a statement pointing out that the US government had declined the UK's extradition request.

It said it would continue to engage with its British counterparts to find a reasonable resolution.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said this could signal the start of discussions between Washington and London.

He added: "We are not getting carried away... but we are incredibly positive and optimistic today - more so than ever that there will be justice for Harry."