Caeden Thomson's parents were told he would never sit, walk or talk

A seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is preparing to climb Ben Nevis at the weekend.

Caeden Thomson, from Corby, Northamptonshire, was born 12 weeks early and his parents were told he would never sit, walk or talk.

He will climb the tallest mountain in British Isles on Saturday to raise money for the charity Scope.

Caeden's mother Lisa Thomson said he decided to take on the challenge as "he wants to give back".

She said he had undertaken physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and hydrotherapy since he was born.

"Caeden's life began with huge struggle, stress and a feeling of the unknown and he was very lucky to have had all the help and support he got," she said.

"He is a very happy boy who tries his very best not to let his disability stop him from keeping up with his two older siblings and his friends.

"He told us that he is so lucky for all the things he has had in his life that he wants to give back."

Caeden has been having physiotherapy to prepare him for the challenge

The family were due to be climbing the 4,413ft (1.3km) Scottish mountain in May but it had to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Mrs Thomson said the challenge would be "positively physical, as it will do his muscles good to walk".

Caeden said he was "getting really excited about the walk" although it would be "a bit hard".

"I'm going to try my best," he said.

"I think it'll take about 10 hours so we will start early in the morning. I think the hardest bit will be walking down again."

Mrs Thomson said her son wanted to "inspire and empower others that just because you've got a physical disability doesn't mean you're not capable".

"We are super, super proud of him. I don't think I could be any more proud," she said.

The family have raised £2,000 of their £8,000 target for the disability equality charity.

Lawrence Orr, head of public fundraising at Scope, said: "Caeden is an inspiration.

"This is a huge challenge for any seven-year-old to take on and we are so incredibly proud that Caeden and his family are choosing to support Scope in this way."