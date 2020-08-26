Image caption The outbreak at Greencore was previously attributed to workers car sharing and living together

Production is back under way at a sandwich-making factory days after it was closed because almost 300 workers tested positive for Covid-19.

M&S supplier Greencore in Northampton ceased production on Friday, with workers told to self-isolate.

However, the company said it has been given permission "to stagger start up".

A spokesman said "colleagues who have completed their self-isolation periods are beginning to return to the site".

He added production would be "restarting on a limited basis".

Those returning are production workers who had already been self-isolating prior to 287 people testing positive for coronavirus at the site.

Image caption Production work is restarting at Greencore just five days after the factory closed

The news comes after it was revealed workers in areas such as Greencore's dispatches unit and security had continued to work after production ceased.

The BBC has seen correspondence between the Bakers' Union, which represents workers at the factory, and Greencore in which the company said it has permission "from Public England to stagger start up, using staff who have completed a period of self-isolation" from Tuesday.

The closure of the Moulton Park Industrial Estate site coincided with Northampton being added to a government watchlist as an "area of intervention".

Greencore said: "We can confirm that colleagues who have completed their self-isolation periods are beginning to return to the site, and that production is therefore gradually restarting on a limited basis.

"The site has been deep-cleaned, and the process of restarting production is of course being carried out in close consultation with the Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health England and other government bodies."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk