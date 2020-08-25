Image copyright Geograph/Ceridwen Image caption Police said "young people would gather" near the statue on Abington Street

All UK police forces have been asked to share an appeal regarding sexual abuse allegations near a town centre statue.

Police are investigating reports of sexual abuse between 2006 and 2016 in Abington Street, Northampton where "young people would gather".

Northamptonshire Police said detectives were "aware that people may have moved out of the county since".

Det Insp Liz Basham said she wanted "as many people as possible to see [the appeal] and feel able to come forward".

"Let me be clear that I do not underestimate in the slightest the courage it takes to come forward and tell police officers about sexual abuse and I want to reassure people that we will treat your reports with the confidence and sensitivity they deserve," she said.

Officers began investigating in June after receiving "a number of reports of sexual abuse... all originating from the statue at the top of Abington Street in Northampton".

Det Insp Basham said: "We've had a really positive response to our appeals locally and I'd like to commend the bravery of those who have come forward so far."

