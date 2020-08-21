Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Officer discovered the cocaine in a hidden compartment for Nabil Chaudhry's van

A man has been jailed after police found £5.7m of cocaine branded with the Gucci logo hidden in a van.

Nabil Chaudhry, 31, of Moat Lane, Northampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Metropolitan Police Det Insp Glenn Butler said the drugs were "destined for distribution on the streets of London".

Plain-clothes officers attempted to arrest Chaudhry at a petrol station on the A1 in Doncaster on 20 July 2019.

But he tried to escape, fighting the officers as he tried to re-enter his vehicle, and then refusing to hand over the keys to the van.

When he was detained police found 45 blocks of cocaine branded with the Gucci logo behind purpose-built panelling screwed into the back of the vehicle.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Nabil Chaudhry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property

Officers discovered Chaudhry was involved in the supply of another 75kg of Class A drugs, while £50,000 in cash had been put into his current account.