Image copyright Baxter family Image caption Ralph Baxter was awarded an MBE for his dedication and commitment to the Civil Service

No-one will be prosecuted in the case of a man who had an "altercation" with a fellow dog walker and later died.

Ralph Baxter, 72, suffered a fatal heart attack in Roade, Northamptonshire, on 8 April.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to link the two incidents and meet the "legal test for prosecution".

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Mr Baxter, a retired civil servant who received an MBE, died at his home close to the scene.

Northamptonshire Police said the case was now closed but it would continue to support his family.