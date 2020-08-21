Image caption Greencore workers who have tested positive are self-isolating

A sandwich-making factory where hundreds of workers tested positive for Covid-19 has been temporarily closed.

Workers at M&S supplier Greencore in Northampton, where almost 300 people were found to have the virus last week, will go into self-isolation.

It comes as Northampton has been added to a government watchlist as an "Area of Intervention".

Director of Public Health Northamptonshire, Lucy Wightman, said: "The factory will close voluntarily."

She added that "most employees and their direct households will be required to isolate at home for two weeks".

Northampton has seen a marked increase in cases, with its incidence rate hitting 125.1 per 100,000 people during the week ending 13 August.

Testing data and analysis from the Joint Biosecurity Centre shows the spike is "almost solely down" to the outbreak at Moulton Park-based Greencore.

Mrs Wightman said Northampton has been "experiencing a high number of cases over the last four weeks," adding that the current situation is "fragile".

"If we don't keep continuing to work together to reduce the transmission of the virus there is a very real possibility that further and stricter intervention measures and a possible local lockdown will follow," she added.

What is an Area of Intervention?

Public Health England publishes a weekly watchlist of local authorities as part of its surveillance report of coronavirus infections.

The watchlist has three categories for local councils: areas of concern, areas for enhanced support and areas of intervention.

An area of intervention is the highest level on the watchlist.

It is described by Public Health England as an area where there is a "divergence" between the local measures in place to control the spread of coronavirus and national restrictions across England.

A detailed action plan will be put in place and local resources will be boosted by national-level support.

A spokesman for Greencore confirmed the factory would be closing following consultation with the Department of Health & Social Care and Public Health England.

He said the company had "taken the decision to temporarily cease production at its Northampton facility from the end of today as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the Northampton area and at the site.

"This decision will allow all remaining colleagues at the site to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, and has been taken as part of the region's ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and keep our colleagues safe."

He added "a proportion of production from the Northampton facility" has been moved to other Greencore sites.

A government spokesman said Health Secretary Matt Hancock would be introducing regulations to ensure the period of self-isolation was legally enforced.

He said: "Anyone who leaves isolation prior to the two-week period ending without reasonable excuse will be subject to fines."

