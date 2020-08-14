Image caption Greencore workers who have tested positive for coronavirus have been told to self-isolate

Workers at a factory where almost 300 people tested positive for Covid-19 need further education on how to avoid catching the virus, according to a union representative.

The number of cases at Greencore in Northampton, which makes sandwiches for M&S, is expected to increase.

Bakers' union regional officer George Attwall blamed workers' activities outside the factory for the outbreak.

He said: "It boils back down to education."

Mr Attwall, of the The Bakers and Allied Food Workers Union, said there were "lots of members car-sharing, lots of members are living in the same household with the whole family working in the factory".

He said there had been "some barbecues with the sun coming out", although he later said those had been held by "the management" not workers.

Greencore started "proactively testing" workers due to rising numbers of cases in Northampton.

The first four cases were identified on 28 July, with a further nine cases on 3 August, leading Public Health Northamptonshire to ask workers to get tested.

Once the 79 positive results came back, Greencore began mass testing.

Image caption Greencore produces sandwiches for M&S at its factory in Northampton

Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, Lucy Wightman, said 220 people had tested positive as part of Greencore's testing.

She said 1,300 employees had been tested, but there might be up to 100 more cases as between 300 and 400 results were yet to come back.

Those tested only included workers at the factory and not family members who did not work there.

Public Health Northamptonshire has backed Greencore's safety measures. Mrs Wightman said the outbreak was "about how people behave outside of Greencore, not at work".

Mr Attwall said the union was due to meet with Greencore on Friday night to discuss the possibility of "more Covid measures" on site and "educating our membership".

He said messages were being sent to members via social media "in different languages so people can understand what measures are in place".

A spokesman for Greencore, which employs 2,100 people, said it would not be closing the factory and had no concerns about its products.

In May, the union put in a formal grievance against the company, which it said failed to tell staff after a manager tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for M&S said it could not comment on individual suppliers.