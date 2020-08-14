Image copyright Brickwood Family Image caption David Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack

A man has been charged with murdering a scrap metal dealer who was stabbed and beaten at his home five years ago.

David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being attacked at his house in Abington, Northampton, in the early hours of 26 September, 2015.

An inquest heard he had 35 separate injuries.

Cameron St Rose, 26, of Forest Gate, London, has been charged with murder and burglary. He will appear before magistrates in Northampton later.