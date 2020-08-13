Image copyright Brickwood Family Image caption David Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a scrap metal dealer who was stabbed and beaten at his home five years ago.

David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being attacked at his house in Abington, Northampton, in the early hours of 26 September, 2015.

An inquest into his death heard he had 35 separate injuries.

Northamptonshire Police said a 26-year-old man, from London, was arrested on Wednesday night.

David Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons, Dale, Nathan and Gary

Mr Brickwood was attacked in what has previously been described as a pre-planned robbery.

The investigation has been the subject of a number of appeals by the force, who also worked with the BBC's Crimewatch programme on a reconstruction in early 2016.

Gary Brickwood previously described the loss of his father as a "life sentence".