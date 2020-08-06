Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Little died in hospital after being stabbed in Landseer Court, Corby

A man has been cleared of murdering a man who died after being stabbed.

Roddi Stewart, 33, from Corby, Northants, was on trial for the murder of Ian Little, 31, who died in hospital on 24 March, 21 days after being attacked in Landseer Court in Corby.

Post-mortem tests found he died of multiple organ failure as a result of a stab wound.

Mr Stewart was found not guilty of murder by a jury earlier, after a trial at Northampton Crown Court.

He was also cleared of manslaughter.

Det Insp Pete Long, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "I respect the jury's decision today but feel disappointed for Ian's family who will feel there has been no justice in connection with his death.

"If this case can teach us anything it is how dangerous knives can be, and anyone who carries a knife or is considering carrying one, should take a look at this case as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that can occur."

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of Mr Little.