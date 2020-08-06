Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire at Intapart car parts was first reported at about 20:00 BST on Monday

A fire at a scrapyard that engulfed about 40 cars was "likely" caused by the ignition of bags of sawdust, police said.

The large blaze at Intapart on London Road, Daventry, broke out at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

Northamptonshire Fire Service said it took three hours to put out and crews prevented it spreading to other stock.

The fire, which could be seen more than 30 miles away, is not being treated as suspicious.

Image caption The large plume of smoke could be seen in Towcester and Hunts Hill, Leicestershire

Image copyright William Gibbins Image caption The fire caused the closure of the A45 between the village of Weedon and Daventry

Northamptonshire Police said the fire was still under investigation but the "most likely cause" was self-heating of bags sawdust in a trailer.

Forty firefighters, including those from neighbouring Warwickshire, attended.

There were no injuries and the adjacent garden centre was not damaged.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Seven fire engines, two water carriers and 40 firefighters were quickly deployed to the scene, the fire service said

