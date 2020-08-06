Daventry scrapyard fire: Bags of sawdust 'likely' cause
A fire at a scrapyard that engulfed about 40 cars was "likely" caused by the ignition of bags of sawdust, police said.
The large blaze at Intapart on London Road, Daventry, broke out at about 20:00 BST on Monday.
Northamptonshire Fire Service said it took three hours to put out and crews prevented it spreading to other stock.
The fire, which could be seen more than 30 miles away, is not being treated as suspicious.
Northamptonshire Police said the fire was still under investigation but the "most likely cause" was self-heating of bags sawdust in a trailer.
Forty firefighters, including those from neighbouring Warwickshire, attended.
There were no injuries and the adjacent garden centre was not damaged.
